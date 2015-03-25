Crash during final lap of 2013 NASCAR Nationwide Series race at Daytona
A last-lap accident has apparently injured fans during a NASCAR Nationwide Series race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla.
Feb. 23, 2013: Kyle Larson (32) goes airborne and into the catch fence in a multi-car crash involving Dale Earnhardt Jr. (88), Parker Kilgerman (77), Justin Allgaier (31) and Brian Scott (2) during the final lap of the NASCAR Nationwide Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla.
Kyle Larson's car is on fire as he slides down the track with Regan Smith after being involved in a crash at the conclusion of the NASCAR Nationwide Series auto race Saturday, Feb. 23, 2013, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Larson's car hit the safety fence sending car parts and other debris flying into the stands injuring spectators.
Feb. 23, 2013: An injured spectator is treated after a crash at the conclusion of the NASCAR Nationwide Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Driver Kyle Larson's car hit the safety fence sending car parts and other debris flying into the stands.
Feb. 23, 2013: Emergency officials put out a fire from driver Kyle Larson's engine after his car hit the wall and safety fence along the front grandstands on the final lap of a NASCAR Nationwide Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla.
Feb. 23, 2013: Drivers Mike Wallace (01) and Kurt Busch (1) slide onto pit road after losing control of their cars during the NASCAR Nationwide Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla.
Drivers Mike Wallace (01) and Kurt Busch (01) slide through pit row after colliding during the Nationwide Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla., Saturday, Feb. 23, 2013.
Officials look at the engine and tire of driver Kyle Larson's car after he was involved in a multi-car crash at the conclusion of the NASCAR Nationwide Series auto race Saturday, Feb. 23, 2013, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Larson's car hit the safety fence sending car parts and other debris flying into the stands injuring spectators.
Feb. 23, 2013: Michael Annett (43), Johanna Long (70), Hal Martin (44), Mike Bliss (19), Jason White (00), Joe Nemechek (87), Jeffrey Earnhardt (79), Matt Kenseth (18), Danny Efland (4) and Kasey Kahne (5) collide and slide as Austin Dillon (3) escapes between Turns 1 and 2 during the NASCAR Nationwide Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla.
Feb. 23, 2013: A tire rests in the stands after a crash at the conclusion of the NASCAR Nationwide Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla.
An injured spectator is treated after a crash at the conclusion of the NASCAR Nationwide Series auto race Saturday, Feb. 23, 2013, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Driver Kyle Larson's car hit the safety fence sending car parts and other debris flying into the stands.
Track workers repair the safety fence along on the front grandstands, where Kyle Larson's car hit it on the final lap of the NASCAR Nationwide Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla., Saturday, Feb. 23, 2013.
Injured spectators are treated after a crash at the conclusion of the NASCAR Nationwide Series auto race Saturday, Feb. 23, 2013, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Driver Kyle Larson's car hit the safety fence sending car parts and other debris flying into the stands.
