Coyotes recall Brandon Gormley from Portland, assign Tim Kennedy to AHL club

The Phoenix Coyotes recalled defenseman Brandon Gormley from Portland on Thursday and assigned forward Tim Kennedy to the American Hockey League affiliate.

The 21-year-old Gormley, selected 13th overall in the 2010 draft, had five assists in seven games for the Pirates this season. He had five goals and 24 assists in 68 games last season for Portland.

The 27-year-old Kennedy had three assists in six games for Phoenix this season.