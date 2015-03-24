Cowboys won't add free agent LB, special teams player Will Herring in 'mutual parting'

Free agent linebacker Will Herring isn't joining the Dallas Cowboys after all.

The team reported the signing on its website Thursday, but said Friday the deal was off in "a mutual parting of the ways that had to do with the language of the contract."

Herring figured to be a prominent part of special teams for the Cowboys after the eighth-year player excelled in that role for New Orleans.

The 30-year-old Herring was with Seattle his first four years in the league before spending the past three seasons with the Saints. He's made 10 starts in 97 career games.

___

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL