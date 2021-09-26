Cowboys vs. Eagles odds: Point spread, picks, how to bet, more

How do you take one of the NFL's most storied rivalries and turn up the intensity? Play it in prime time, of course.

But if you want to take a Monday Night Football matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys up another notch, you might want to consider placing a wager or two. And for that, we're here to help.

Here's the point spread, moneyline, total scoring over/under and analysis from our betting expert on Eagles vs. Cowboys ( with all odds via FOX Bet ).

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES @ DALLAS COWBOYS (8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN)

Point spread: Cowboys -3.5 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Eagles cover)

Moneyline: Cowboys -175 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Eagles +150 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Total scoring over/under: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Sam Panayotovich: "There were 827 yards of offense in the Chargers-Cowboys game, but some costly interceptions by Justin Herbert – including one in the end zone – kept points off the board. I am convinced that the final score was an anomaly.

"We saw the Eagles-49ers matchup play out similarly. Philadelphia had a first-quarter touchdown called back because receiver Jalen Reagor stepped out of bounds before making the catch. If that wasn't enough, Jake Elliott proceeded to kick his field goal attempt into a wall of San Francisco special teamers. The game turned into a slow crawl from there.

"I expect Dallas or Philadelphia to set the pace very early with a touchdown to open things up. Both teams have too much speed and play with too much pace to play anything other than the ‘Over.’"

PICK: OVER 52.5 points scored by both teams combined

