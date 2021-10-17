Cowboys' Trevon Diggs ties NFL record with 6th straight game with INT

Trevon Diggs continues to make his case as the NFL’s top defensive player.

The Dallas Cowboys cornerback intercepted New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones and returned it for a 42-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter Sunday.

The play tied the NFL record of six consecutive games with at least one interception by one player to start a season.

Diggs, an Alabama product, came into Week 6 with a league-high six interceptions.

Tom Landry, the legendary Cowboys coach, is one of the players who accomplished the record. He had interceptions in six straight games to start the 1951 season with the New York Giants.

The others are Barry Wilburn with Washington (1987) and Brian Russell for Minnesota (2003).

On the ensuing drive, Jones connected with Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne for a 75-yard touchdown pass to put New England up 3 points, but Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott led the team down the field and kicker Greg Zuerlein tied the game at 29 to send the game into overtime.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.