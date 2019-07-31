Dallas Cowboys' Tavon Austin responds to negative portrayal of Baltimore amid Trump's comments

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Tavon Austin was asked about President Trump’s comments about Baltimore on Tuesday as he prepared to get ready for the upcoming season.

Austin told the Dallas Morning-News he hadn’t read Trump’s comments about the city, where he was born and raised in, but offered a rebuttal to those who have a negative opinion of the place.

“[Trump] doesn’t really know what’s going on in [Baltimore],” Austin said. “There's a lot of hurt over there. Also a lot of good things that don't get brought up. It happens in every city. Every city [has] their problems.”

Trump on Saturday took aim at what he called the poor conditions in the city and lashed out against Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., over the city.

“Rep, Elijah Cummings has been a brutal bully, shouting and screaming at the great men & women of Border Patrol about conditions at the Southern Border, when actually his Baltimore district is FAR WORSE and more dangerous. His district is considered the Worst in the USA,” Trump tweeted.

He continued: “As proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded. Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place...Why is so much money sent to the Elijah Cummings district when it is considered the worst run and most dangerous anywhere in the United States. No human being would want to live there. Where is all this money going? How much is stolen? Investigate this corrupt mess immediately!”

Austin told the newspaper that Baltimore was a tough place to live, but those who never been there don’t know what it’s like.

“That's how our city is, man, to be honest,” he said. “It's kinda rough over there, if you never been in it, you never understand it. I love the city to death, anything I can do for it I try and do. But tough times for us over there. A lot of people starving and people got to do what they got to do. If you never been from [Baltimore] a lot of people will never understand that type of situation, so I understand it.”

Austin is entering his second season with the Cowboys. Last year, he played in seven games and caught eight passes for 140 yards including two touchdown catches.