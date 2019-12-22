Cowboys stuck in Philly for few hours after charter plane deemed 'not viable,' get trolled on social media

The Dallas Cowboys couldn’t catch a break on or off the football field Sunday night.

Following their 17-9 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Cowboys were forced to wait for a new plane after their charter airliner was deemed “not viable” to fly home, according to multiple reports. The team was getting ready to leave at around 10:50 p.m. ET after being stuck in Philadelphia for a few hours.

NFL fans trolled the Cowboys after learning about the team’s plane issues.

It was the cherry on top of a disappointing night for the Cowboys. All Dallas had to do was to beat the Eagles to win the NFC East division and clinch a playoff spot. However, the loss put

the Cowboys at an extreme disadvantage heading into the final week of the season.

Philadelphia can win the division and clinch a playoff spot with a win over the New York Giants next week. Dallas will need to beat the Washington Redskins and hope the Giants come through against the Eagles to knock them out.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who was 25-of-44 with 265 passing yards, expressed his displeasure with the team’s performance after the game.

“We didn't get it done,” he said. “We're too talented of a team, and individuals, to not make the plays, starting with myself.”

He added: “When you can't run, especially in this offense, the way we want to run and dictate the way the game's going to be played, it's frustrating. You have to throw the ball a lot. Any time you make a team one-dimensional, you're giving yourself a better chance.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.