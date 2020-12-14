Cowboys' Stephen Jones: 'There will be absolutely no change' with coach Mike McCarthy in 2021

Dallas Cowboys COO Stephen Jones said on Monday that Mike McCarthy will return as the team’s head coach next season.

Speculation over McCarthy's job security has increased as the Cowboys' chances of winning the NFC East are dwindling.

“There will be absolutely no change with coach McCarthy. I am surprised someone would question these unprecedented situations that everybody's been in," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas

"On top of that, no one's making excuses, but we've had some challenges in the injury category. If you look at his track record, and his pedigree, he's consistently won year-in-and-year out.

"We have the utmost confidence this ship is going to be righted quickly. Mike's going to be the leader of this group," Jones added. "He's, certainly, a great head coach. I think we're going to see that going forward. He's accomplished a lot, and he's going to accomplish a lot more before it's all said and done.”

On Sunday, the NFL Network reported that McCarthy’s job is safe, but one source told the network that “something has to change.”

After their 30-7 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14, the Cowboys improved their record to 4-9 on the season, but they are still in last place in the NFC East after the New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Football Team both came away with victories.