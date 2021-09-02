Cowboys rookie scrutinizes Tom Brady's mobility ahead of Week 1 matchup

As if Tom Brady didn’t need any more motivation to try to beat the Dallas Cowboys on the NFL’s opening night next week, he got it from rookie Osa Odighizuwa.

Dallas’ first-year defensive tackle gave an evaluation of the seven-time Super Bowl champion and didn’t give ringing endorsement of the legendary quarterback’s mobility.

"He’s not very mobile. mean, you know, he’s been playing for 21 years. The dude is a little older, not too mobile. I’d say that’s probably what it is," Odighizuwa said Thursday, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

He added: "Get him off the spot and his passer rating goes down by a lot. So our role is super important this week as far as getting after him."

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has never lost in his career against the Cowboys. He has thrown for 1,354 passing yards and 10 touchdown passes during his career. He finished his 2020 season on a riveting note, throwing multiple touchdown passes in the team’s blowout over the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Was Odighizuwa worried about giving Brady and the Bucs bulletin board material for the first game of the 2021 season? No.

"I feel like he’s not a guy who’s too worried about what I’m saying. He’s obviously going to be aware of it, but he’s been doing this for awhile. People have been saying this, that and a third. He’s been doing his thing" he said.

Dallas selected Odighizuwa in the third round of the 2021 draft out of UCLA. He had four sacks in seven games for the Bruins in 2020.