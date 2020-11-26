Cowboys honor Markus Paul after coach's sudden death

Dallas Cowboys players wore a decal honoring their late coach Markus Paul on Thanksgiving Day during their game against the Washington Football Team.

The “MP” sticker was on their helmets as they took the field for Thursday's game. Players also joined hands and knelt in prayer prior to kickoff.

Paul, the team’s strength coach, died Wednesday after being taken to the hospital when he experienced a medical emergency at the team’s facility. The cause of death was not revealed. He was 54.

“The loss of a family member is a tragedy, and Markus Paul was a loved and valued member of our family,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said. “He was a pleasant and calming influence in our strength room.”

Dallas coach Mike McCarthy said it was a privilege working with Paul.

“Markus Paul was a leader in this building. He earned the players respect and attention because he cared so much and was a naturally gifted communicator — both on the personal and professional levels,” McCarthy said. “He handled every situation, sometimes with a smile and a pat on the back, and sometimes with tough love. He had innate toughness in a job that requires that quality, and he was admired throughout the NFL by his peers and the players he coached.”

Ron Rivera might be on the opposite side of the field but he was affected by Paul’s death as well. Rivera and Paul were teammates on the Chicago Bears from 1989 to 1992.

“The passing of Markus Paul is a true loss to the NFL community and anyone who had the privilege of knowing him,” Rivera said. “Markus was a tremendous teammate during my time with the Chicago Bears and a good friend to me over the years. He was just a great man and will be missed by many.”

Paul was in his third season with the Cowboys after stops with the New England Patriots, New York Jets and a dozen seasons with the New York Giants. He was on five Super Bowl teams.

The Associated Press contributed to this report