Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doubles down on coach Mike McCarthy's future

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is backing coach Mike McCarthy, calling the rumors about his potential firing "ridiculous."

Jones addressed the issue during an interview with KRLD on Tuesday, doubling down on the commitment his son, Stephen Jones, made about McCarthy after a win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

NFC EAST STAGES LATE-SEASON TURNAROUND

"Not one time have I been in any discussion, had any dream, or given a thought to anything but Mike McCarthy being our head coach next year, and being our coach of the future," Jones said.

"How in the hell something like that could get going in a conversation with Stephen or anybody else about whether McCarthy is going to be the coach or not is ridiculous."

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Stephen Jones told the radio station on Monday that there would be "absolutely no change" in the head coaching position despite the 4-9 record nearing the end of the season.

"I am surprised someone would question these unprecedented situations that everybody's been in," he said referencing the pandemic. "We have the utmost confidence this ship is going to be righted quickly. Mike's going to be the leader of this group. He's, certainly, a great head coach. I think we're going to see that going forward. He's accomplished a lot, and he's going to accomplish a lot more before it's all said and done."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Cowboys improved their record to 4-9 over the weekend but slipped further into last place in the NFC East after the New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Football Team all came away with victories.

Fox News’ Daniel Canova contributed to this report.