Cowboys' Noah Brown appears to defend Ben Simmons amid Philly athletes' criticism

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Noah Brown threw a jab at Philadelphia athletes who defended fans amid the Ben Simmons controversy with the 76ers’ organization.

Brown, a Flanders, New Jersey native, criticized athletes for their remarks on Simmons in an attempt to curry favor with local fans.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"All these Philly athletes tryna s--- on Simmons for extra pat on the back from Philly fans. Cornball activity," Brown, a fourth-year player for the Cowboys, wrote on Instagram.

He didn’t mention anyone by name, but Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce took issue with Simmons earlier in the week as he was suspended for a game for conduct detrimental to the team. He didn’t hold back when he was asked about the point guard’s situation.

BEN SIMMONS SITUATION ALL ABOUT 'LACK OF ACCOUNTABILITY,' EAGLES STAR JASON KELCE SAYS

"You write your own narrative. What’s going on, I don’t want to crush any other players, but what’s going on with the 76ers, Ben Simmons, stuff like that. All that is because of a lack of accountability, a lack of owning up to mistakes and a lack of correcting things," he said, via NBC Sports Philadelphia.

"If all that got corrected, you fix the free throws, if you’re getting better as a player, none of this is happening. Everybody can b---- and complain about how tough this city is to play in. Just play better, man. This city will love you."

He added: "I really don’t think this is a hard place to play, to be honest with you."

It was later reported that Simmons was dealing with mental health issues and needed to take a break from the team. Star player Joel Embiid on Friday asked Philly fans to tone down the boos and chants against his teammate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s unclear when Simmons will return but the team has expressed its support for him.