Cowboys' Mike McCarthy ready for Aldon Smith's NFL return: 'He’s in great physical shape'

Dallas Cowboys’ Aldon Smith is looking to make a comeback after reportedly being reinstated into the NFL last week, and head coach Mike McCarthy says the defensive end's “bigger and stronger” than when he last saw him play.

McCarthy had nothing but praise for Smith in a video conference with reporters on Wednesday.

CAM NEWTON COULD BE JUST WHAT NEW ENGLAND NEEDS, FORMER PATRIOT SAYS

“He is such an impressive young man and his path to Dallas is special and unique, so just thankful and blessed to be a part of this opportunity with him,” McCarthy said, according to an NBC Sports report. “You know, he wants to get back professionally and be productive. He’s in great physical shape. It will be exciting to see him get out there for the first time.”

Smith last played in the NFL in 2015 when he played for the Oakland Raiders but was suspended because of legal issues, including allegations of domestic violence and multiple DUI charges which extended his yearlong suspension into an indefinite one, according to Bleacher Report.

BROWNS’ BAKER MAYFIELD WANTS PLAY ON FOOTBALL FIELD TO DO THE TALKING: ‘IT’S TIME TO JUST GO DO IT”

Smith got a second chance when he was signed by Dallas in the offseason, and according to an ESPN report, Commissioner Roger Goodell granted him conditional reinstatement after a May 14 meeting.

“He’s bigger and stronger than he was when we had a chance to compete against him there when he was with the 49ers obviously playing at an elite level. So, I think it will be exciting to see him on the field and get back into it,” McCarthy said.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He added: “He’s in a great place and very thankful for him being a part of the Dallas Cowboys.”