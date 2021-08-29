Cowboys' Jerry Jones says Dak Prescott is 'good to go' for Week 1 matchup vs. Buccaneers

Dak Prescott will be back under center Week 1.

According to Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Prescott is " good to go " when the team travels to Tampa Bay to take on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers to kick off the 2021 NFL season.

"He really turned it loose and was none the worse for it," Jones said.

Early in training camp, Prescott suffered a shoulder strain. He immediately had an MRI that revealed the muscle strain but said he "didn't see this as any kind of serious setback."

Prescott, the 2016 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, is coming back from a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle that ended his 2020 season in Week 5. Prescott signed a $160 million, four-year contract in March.

"I’m a go-go-go guy. I always want to be in the action," Prescott said earlier this month. "I think the more reps are better, better for me. But something like this you can’t stress it too fast. It’s just the risk versus the reward at this point, and I’ve got to know what I’m playing for, and that’s to be ready for this season."

In five games last season, Prescott threw for 1,856 yards with nine touchdowns and only four interceptions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.