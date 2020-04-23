Cowboys' Jerry Jones on what he's not going to miss about the NFL Draft

Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones will be like everyone else Thursday night -- stuck in his own makeshift war room getting ready to make selections to bolster the future of his team.

Jones joked that he wasn’t going to miss fighting with his son, vice president of player personnel Stephen Jones, over the selections. Jones won’t have his son around to try to wrestle with him over who the team should take.

“One of the things I’m not going to miss is when I came out of those draft rooms over the weekend, my old shins used to have big old bruises on them,” the elder Jones said, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “That was from Stephen kicking me under the table for three straight days relative to some of our decision-making. I think I’m going to kind of miss that physical punching that goes on as we’re conducting this draft.”

Stephen Jones said that the thinks communication will be sound even if he, his father and new head coach Mike McCarthy are not together in the same room.

“I think we can be very efficient and very effective in terms of communicating with one another, whether it’s Jerry with Will, Mike and myself all in one room or one meeting room or meeting with one of us on the phone, we have our lines to one another,” Stephen Jones said. “I think everybody can have their opinion ... At the end how it always works is Jerry will put all of that into his computer and he ultimately makes the final call.”

Dallas has seven picks going into the draft, including the No. 17 overall selection.

Last year, the Cowboys didn’t have any first-round picks. Dallas’ first pick came in the second round and they selected defensive tackle Trysten Hill, who only featured in four games, recording four tackles.