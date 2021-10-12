Expand / Collapse search
Cowboys' Jerry Jones reacts to Jon Gruden resignation, declines comment on if he should have lost Raiders job

Jones said of the Gruden situation: 'Incidents that get portrayed aren’t necessarily a reflection of the individual or a reflection of his life'

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones declined to say if he believed former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden should’ve lost his job in the wake of a bombshell report exposing racist, misogynistic and homophobic comments he made in old emails, adding that those in their positions should always be "accountable." 

Jones addressed Gruden’s resignation during his weekly radio appearance with KRLD.

"I know these people. I know everybody you’ve been reading about," Jones said, via USA Today. "They’re outstanding proponents of our game, they have represented this game in many cases beautifully. Certainly, we all continue to recognize what a spotlight you’re in and the way we should express ourselves."

OXNARD, CA - JULY 24: Owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys attends training camp at River Ridge Complex on July 24, 2021 in Oxnard, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

But Jones declined to comment his thoughts on if Gruden should have lost his job over it. 

"I don’t have anything I would want to express one way or the other," he said when asked. "From the standpoint of contribution, I know we all are accountable to even a, if you will, fleeting or minor part of our actions. We all are accountable to those. That’s about all I want to comment on that."

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: Head coach Jon Gruden of the Las Vegas Raiders talks to his players as they stretch before a game against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bears defeated the Raiders 20-9.  (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

"We are talking about people here," Jones continued. "Even the ones that some of the comments were directed about. Those have been outstanding people in the NFL."

A report from the New York Times on Monday revealed Gruden, while working as a commentator for ESPN, sent homophobic, misogynistic and other distasteful emails to former Washington president Bruce Allen between 2010 and 2018. In those emails, Gruden directed disparaging remarks at NFL commissioner Roger Goodell as well as others in the league. 

Sep 19, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

"We just have to keep your eyes open," Jones said. "The incidents that get portrayed aren’t necessarily a reflection of the individual or a reflection of his life but they certainly are impactful and you are accountable for them. That’s about all I can say. It’s almost like looking at an instance and trying to describe it rather than have an opinion on it."

Gruden resigned on Monday as a result of the report.

