Cowboys' Jerry Jones says fans will be in attendance after Texas governor gives OK

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says he been given the go-ahead to have fans in the stands this season and he thinks it’s totally fair game.

Jones was asked during an interview with KRLD on Tuesday about the lack of a league-wide policy regarding fan attendance and if he thinks it fair that some teams can while others can’t because of state and local restrictions.

SOUTH BRACES FOR FRIDAY FOOTBALL CROWDS IN CORONAVIRUS ERA

“Absolutely. The benefit of crowds are important to sports," Jones said. "On the other hand, is it possible to have great games without it? You saw one the other night in basketball. But it's fair. We've made up our minds this thing isn't going to be one way or another. Surely, about evening up everything that could be competitive, you've got to have to adapt to the virus. Attendance being one of them. To the end that we can get fans enjoying these games with an experience similar to the thing they've come accustomed (to) is a big step in the right direction."

Jones said that Gov. Greg Abbott has OK’d having fans in attendance this season and that they plan to utilize all that AT&T Stadium has to offer to do so in a safe way.

BENGALS’ MACKENSIE ALEXANDER ARRESTED OVER INCIDENT INVOLVING MAN WHO LAST SAW MISSING FATHER: REPORT

“We're excited about it. He's excited about it,” Jones told KRLD. “We have the ability to lead the way to a more normal type of activity whether it be economic or whether it be social. This is a great opportunity to do that in a very safe way. We're very unique in our stadium relative to just space and we're going to take advantage of it."

The majority of teams have said that they do not plan to have fans in attendance for the season opener to begin with, while three have ruled out the possibility for the entire season. Eight teams have announced plans to allow fans in some capacity.

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott said that lack of consistency is “ridiculous” and creates an unfair playing advantage.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I think it’s honestly ridiculous that there will be, on the surface, what appears to be a playing field that’s like that, inconsistently across the league with the different away stadiums," he said during a press conference Monday, according to WGRZ.