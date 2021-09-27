Cowboys' Jerry Jones reacts to Eagles coach wearing 'Beat Dallas' shirt ahead of Monday night matchup

Leading up to a battle between NFC East rivals on Monday Night Football, Philadelphia Eagles first-year head coach Nick Sirianni decided to add some fuel to the fire before his side squared off against the Dallas Cowboys.

Sirianni was spotted wearing a "Beat Dallas" shirt while meeting with the media during the week.

Cowboys owner, president and general manager Jerry Jones noticed Sirianni’s shirt and decided to talk about it during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan on Friday afternoon.

"Well, listen, I've had enough of… Over the years Philadelphia, they take such pride in creating slogans and creating different types of expressions," Jones said on the radio show. "My hero is Drew Pearson for standing up there in Philadelphia and just putting it on them in terms of what's there."

Jones added: "Make no mistake about it. That inspires their fan base. It probably inspires their players. There's no rougher place to play in the whole country than Philadelphia. No question, they're a great rival."

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson said that Sirianni showed the players a video of the history between the two teams prior to practice on Thursday. The head coach said that he doesn’t care if it provides bulletin board material to the opposition.

"I'm sure they're going to have the picture of this shirt on there. And that's fine. This is about a great rivalry. And that means a lot to this city, that means a lot to our building," Sirianni said. "And it's a division game. And with the rivalry and it being a division game, I don't know if anyone needs -- our side, their side needs any more bulletin board material or if it's even going to help because we know how big the rivalry is and how much it means to both sides.

"I can't tell you how many times since I've been here having an interaction with a fan, it's, like, 'Hey, beat Dallas.' And I think that's really cool. I think that's awesome. So really love the fact that I'm able to partake in this rivalry."