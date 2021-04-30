Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott delivers playful warning to newest rookie Micah Parsons

The Dallas Cowboys selected linebacker Micah Parsons with the No. 12 pick of the NFL Draft on Thursday night, and the team’s newest rookie was greeted with a playful warning from Ezekiel Elliott.

Elliott tweeted at Parsons almost immediately after Dallas drafted the Penn State linebacker.

"[D]on’t touch me in practice rook," the star running back wrote.

Parsons wrote back: "[W]e’ll see!"

The team’s newest linebacker was also welcomed to the team by several other Cowboys stars.

Dallas traded back in the draft after two of the top cornerbacks the team was reportedly targeting were selected right ahead of them. The Cowboys made a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, allowing their NFC East rivals to move up in the draft while also skipping over the New York Giants.

Parsons played two seasons at Penn State and skipped the third season over coronavirus concerns.

In 26 games, he recorded 191 tackles with 18 tackles for a loss. He added 6.5 sacks and six forced fumbles. He was among the top tacklers in the Big Ten, finishing third in the conference with 109 total tackles.

Dallas finished 6-10 last season, just missing out on a division title. The team was 28th in points allowed and 23rd in yards allowed.