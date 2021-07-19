Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott shows off ripped abs as he prepares for 2021: 'I came a long way'

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott looks primed and poised for the 2021 season.

Elliott showed off his offseason body transformation late last week with a "photo dump." Elliott posted photos of himself working out in preparation for the season.

He showed off his footwork and his abs in separate Instagram posts and videos.

Elliott also responded to one fan complimenting him for his new fit look.

"I came a long way," he wrote in a tweet.

Elliott, who was listed at 6-foot, 228 pounds, is entering his sixth season with the Cowboys.

He played in 15 games for Dallas in 2020. He rushed for 979 yards and six touchdowns on 244 attempts. He added 52 catches for 338 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

He was a Pro Bowler in 2016, 2018 and 2019 and was a First-Team All-Pro selection in his rookie season in 2016. Elliott has rushed for 6,384 yards and 376 touchdowns in his five-year career.

The running back signed an extremely lucrative six-year, $90 million contract extension with the Cowboys in September 2019. At least $50 million is guaranteed and he has a potential out before the start of the 2023 season.