Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott gives coronavirus health update, issues warning about season

Ezekiel Elliott, the star running back for the Dallas Cowboys who was diagnosed with the coronavirus, said in an interview Wednesday that he is feeling better but still cannot work out.

Yahoo! Sports reported that Elliott’s diagnosis in earlier this month was leaked to the press and is considered the most famous player to be diagnosed. The report said that Elliot, 24, was interviewed on Twitch, where he said, “I feel good. I feel normal. I still can’t work out.” He said at his worst, he suffered from a shortness of breath.

Elliott has been one of the most prolific running backs in the NFL since Dallas selected him with the No. 4 pick of the 2016 NFL Draft. In three seasons, Elliott has made two Pro Bowls and led the league in rushing twice.

He expressed hope that the NFL season won’t be affected by the outbreak but said,“I just don’t know how they can keep the players healthy. You’ve got to put the health of the players first. He continued, "We have to find a way to make sure the players and their families, and the coaches also and their families, aren’t put at risk.”

Elliott agreed to a new contract in September to make him the highest-paid player at his position.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Cowboys announced the team agreed to a six-year, $90 million contract extension with Elliott with about half of the salary being guaranteed.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report