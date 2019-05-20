Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott detained at Las Vegas music festival after altercation: report

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was reportedly detained at a Las Vegas music festival Saturday after he allegedly shoved a security guard to the ground.

Elliott was allegedly seen arguing with a woman in the parking lot of the Electric Daisy Carnival at around 3 a.m., TMZ Sports reported. Witnesses told the gossip site that Elliott appeared to block the woman with his body at one point during the argument.

FORMER PRO BOWL OFFENSIVE LINEMAN SAYS VANDALS RUINED THOUSANDS OF CHERRY TREES AT ORCHARD

Elliott and the woman were then seen talking to other event staffers when the running back confronted one of them, got into the guard’s face and used his body to push the man backward before shoving him to the ground, TMZ Sports reported.

Elliott was then escorted away in handcuffs, footage from the scene showed. The star’s lawyer, Frank Salzano, told TMZ Sports his client was detained but wasn’t charged with a crime.

“Security misconstrued and overreacted to the situation,” Salzano told TMZ Sports. “He was cuffed as a precautionary measure. He was released with no charges. He left Vegas that night and went to his [youth football camp in Dallas] on Sunday.”

It’s unclear whether Elliott will be disciplined over the incident. He was suspended for six games in 2017 amid allegations he assaulted his ex-girlfriend.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Elliott led the league in rushing last season with 1,434 yards and scored six touchdowns.