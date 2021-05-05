Cowboys Dak Prescott gives promising rehab update: 'I can go play in a game right now'

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott gave a very promising update this week about his recovery, an indication that the two-time Pro Bowler should be ready to go for the season start.

Prescott, 27, told reporters at a charity event on Tuesday that he’s "close" to returning to the practice field as he continues to rehab the compound fracture and dislocated right ankle he suffered during an early-season game against the New York Giants .

"I'm close," he began, via The Dallas Morning News. "I can go play in a game right now and in my head be very, very successful."

He continued: "So there is no doubt when that I need to be successful, when I need to do the things that it takes to be on the field, I'll do exactly that, and the timing will be right."

Any doubt that Prescott wasn’t going to be the Cowboys’ guy next season was quickly shut down when he signed a four-year, $160 million contract in March. He received a $66 million signing bonus and will make $75 million in his first year.

Prescott also got a no-trade clause and cannot be tagged once the contract is over.

It’s unclear if Prescott will participate in offseason workouts next month but he told the NFL Network in late April that he "felt good" throwing.

"Six months ago, being carted off the field and knowing your season's done," he said. "Just spending the last few months throwing the ball from a chair, to actually be out there using my own two feet and slinging it around felt good. But that was two weeks ago and I'm well further than that, so that's the exciting part."