Cowboys' Dak Prescott sets passing yardage record against Bill Belichick-led Patriots team

Dak Prescott threw touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb in overtime to win game

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Dak Prescott threw for more than 400 yards Sunday for the second time this season as the Dallas Cowboys beat the New England Patriots in overtime, 35-29.

Prescott was 36-for-51 with 445 passing yards, three touchdown passes and an interception. Prescott’s passing yardage mark set a record for the most against a Bill Belichick-led team, the Cowboys said.

"Honestly, didn't know I threw for that much until [Ezekiel Elliott] told me in the locker room," he said, via the team’s website.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. 

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Foxborough, Massachusetts.  (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

The sixth-year quarterback also hit a few other milestones in the team’s victory.

Prescott hit CeeDee Lamb for the game-winning 35-yard touchdown. It gave the Cowboys their fifth consecutive win of the season. Dallas was on the road at Gillette Stadium, and New England went punch-for-punch with Dallas in the fourth quarter.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. 

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Foxborough, Massachusetts.  (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Mac Jones threw an interception to Cowboys second-year defensive back Trevon Diggs. It was the sixth consecutive game Diggs had recorded a pick, and this one gave Dallas a 26-21 lead with 2:27 left.

On the very next drive, Jones found Kendrick Bourne and delivered a bullet to the wide receiver. Bourne ran 75 yards for a touchdown, and the Patriots went up three points after the two-point conversion, 29-26.

Prescott led Dallas on a nine-play, 40-yard drive that ended with a Greg Zuerlein 49-yard field goal to tie the game with 20 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Dallas would stop New England on the first possession of overtime, and Prescott threw the touchdown pass to Lamb to win the game.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) stretches the ball over the goal line for the game-winning touchdown as New England Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills (2) gives chase during overtime of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) stretches the ball over the goal line for the game-winning touchdown as New England Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills (2) gives chase during overtime of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Lamb had nine catches for 149 yards and two touchdowns. Blake Jarwin had the other touchdown catch. Elliott led the Cowboys with 69 rushing yards.

Dallas moved to 5-1, and New England fell to 2-4.

