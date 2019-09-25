Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott abruptly remembers during game: 'Spicy nuggets are back'

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott didn’t appear too concerned with the lowly Miami Dolphins during their matchup Sunday.

Prescott was mic’d up for the game against the Dolphins. At one point, he appeared in the huddle and was relaying the next play to his teammates. He also had some fast food on his mind.

“Oh!” Prescott exclaimed. “Spicy nuggets are back. I might have to stop on the way home.”

It wasn’t clear when Prescott had the epiphany that the nuggets, sold at Wendy's, were back.

Dallas was only leading 10-6 at halftime against Miami.

The team then buckled down and leveled 21 unanswered points on the Dolphins. Dallas won the game 31-6.

Wendy's, for its part, replied to the clip.

"Perfect play calling in action," the company tweeted.

Prescott finished 19-for-32 with 246 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, two rushing touchdowns and an interception. It's unclear if he rewarded himself with nuggets.