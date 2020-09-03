Cowboys' Dak Prescott wants players to express themselves individually when it comes to anthem protests

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said on Wednesday that any demonstration during the national anthem should be an individual choice.

Prescott told reporters that protesting during the national anthem was a part of an individual’s right to express themselves freely, according to Cowboys Wire.

"We’ve had private conversations, and it’s about expressing yourself. I wouldn’t say it’s going to be about expressing one idea. That’s where we are in this country right now," Prescott said. "Individuals have different thoughts, different perceptions, and different feelings than their neighbor. So, for you to force your opinion and your perception on somebody, I think, isn’t very important right now. It doesn’t matter.

"Right now ‒ he continued ‒ it’s about listening to the other man, having empathy for him, and understanding where he may be coming from. I think, if anything, you’ll just see guys expressing themselves and more so from that, you’re going to see people supporting one another and loving one another. Then we’ll all be working toward a common goal, which in the game of football is winning. But in life, I think it’s love and equality."

He added: "As I said, those are more private conversations, and I can’t say there’s been one direct answer or one direct way that we’re going to go about it. But I sure hope so, that’s what this country is about. The freedom to do that, the freedom to express yourself. We heard Mr. Jones talk about grace and sharing grace and having grace with players in what they want to do. If I had it my way, that’s exactly what we’d do, is express ourselves individually, but love and support one another collectively."

Dallas coach Mike McCarthy expressed his support for Prescott.

“I think it's what best for all of us. I think the individuality of expressing yourself is part of that decision. I saw Dak's comments this morning and I think he expressed it very well. I thought he hit the nail right on the head and that's the way we'll move forward,” McCarthy said, according to ESPN.

It’s unclear what the Cowboys will do come Week 1 of the season.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said last month that he hoped for “grace" when it came to protesting during the national anthem.

“That was then, two years ago ... This is now,” he said, according to USA Today. “We've had very, very sensitive times ... What I do want us to show and be a part of is a word called 'grace.' Not only grace in our actions but in our understanding of where they're coming from. I want our players to understand the perception of where they're coming from regarding [the American] flag and the sensitivity there and the many memories there. I want our fans to understand ... where our players are coming from.”