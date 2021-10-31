Expand / Collapse search
Dallas Cowboys
Cowboys' Dak Prescott inactive vs. Vikings due to calf injury

Daniel Canova
Daniel Canova
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will miss the team’s game on Sunday night against the Minnesota Vikings due to a calf injury that he sustained two weeks ago on the last play of their overtime victory over the New England Patriots.

Backup Cooper Rush, who reportedly took first-team reps all week in practice, is expected to start in place of Prescott.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) acknowledges fans as he jogs off the field after their NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Arlington, Texas, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. 

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) acknowledges fans as he jogs off the field after their NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Arlington, Texas, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.  ((AP Photo/Ron Jenkins))

The team’s franchise quarterback worked with the Cowboys director of rehabilitation Britt Brown during pregame warmups, and head coach Mike McCarthy was one of the staff members on hand-tuning into it.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Entering Sunday night’s showdown with the Vikings, the Cowboys lead the NFC East with a 5-1 record, and Prescott is a huge reason for the team’s early-season success.

Prescott has 1,813 passing yards with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions through six games.

Dan Canova is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Dan Canova on Twitter at @DanCanova. If you've got a tip, you can email Dan at Daniel.Canova@fox.com