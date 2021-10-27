Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy taking criticisms in stride

Analytic nerds who spend their Sunday evenings throwing out phrases like "RPO" and "EDGE" from their duplex likely weren’t fans of Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy prior to his radio-based airing of grievances, and that surely didn’t change after Dallas’ coach was done speaking.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

McCarthy likely fogged up some glasses when he told 96.7 The Ticket, "I get it, analytics are great, but analytics has become a weapon for the media." Dallas’ second-year coach has been a constant target of not only the analytic crowd, but most Cowboys fans because of a perceived poor job with game management.

JETS UPSET PATRIOTS RAN UP SCORE IN BLOWOUT LOSS: 'IS IT SOMETHING I WOULD DO? PROBABLY NOT'

The oft-mentioned game management prompted owner Jerry Jones to defend his coach last week. "He does it extremely well. More importantly, I want all our fans to know how conscientious about it, how hard he works…" Jones said, in part, per The Shan and RJ Show.

Upon hearing the criticisms, McCarthy brushed it off as part of the gig. "I’ve been a head coach a long time. The longer you do it, the things that they say negative about you just kind of stack up, added McCarthy. "It’s part of the job responsibility, frankly. That’s kind of where I leave it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Data analysts moonlighting as football fans may want to rethink their thought process. Despite a few questionable in-game decisions, McCarthy’s method seems to be working. Dallas is currently 5-1 and atop the NFC East standing. "At the end of the day, the decisions I make are to make sure we give the players a chance to win the game," said McCarthy via 96.7. "That, to me, needs to be the end result of your game management situations."

McCarthy has another opportunity to gift analytic nerds a mental swirly on Sunday evening, when the Cowboys visits Minnesota.