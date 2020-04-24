Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb downplays viral phone incident during draft

CeeDee Lamb had one of the more viral moments of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

The broadcast took a peak into Lamb’s draft party as the Dallas Cowboys were about to select the Oklahoma wide receiver. A woman sitting next to Lamb appeared to take his second cellphone and scroll through it, but the wide receiver showed off his quick hands and snatched it right back.

Lamb attempted to downplay the moment later in a tweet.

“y’all really gotta chill wasn’t even like dat,” he wrote on Twitter.

According to TMZ Sports, the woman was Lamb’s girlfriend and was identified as Crymson Rose. She said he was on the phone with the Cowboys as his agent was trying to FaceTime with him.

“His agent was FACETIMING him while he was on the phone with the Cowboys,” Rose said. “I was doing the GF thing gonna answer it for him sheesh.”

Dallas selected Lamb with the No. 17 pick overall.

As a senior, Lamb was a consensus All-American, as well as a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award and the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award.

Lamb had 62 receptions for 1,327 receiving yards with 14 touchdowns, which was tied for fifth in the nation.

Lamb leaves Oklahoma with a host of accomplishments.

He ranks first at Oklahoma with 24 career catches of at least 40 yards and with six career games of at least 160 receiving yards. Lamb is second with 32 career receiving touchdowns, third with 3,292 career receiving yards, and he has 14 career 100-yard receiving games.

Lamb’s 19 yards per catch is the highest average in school history among players with at least 130 receptions.