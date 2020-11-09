Cowboys' Antwaun Woods has drug charges stemming form 2019 arrest dropped: report

Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Antwaun Woods was reportedly cleared of drug charges on Friday stemming from a December 2019 arrest incident in Texas.

Court records obtained by TMZ Sports revealed that the case against the 27-year-old defensive tackle, who was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and evidence tampering, was dropped last week.

Woods was arrested on Dec. 3 after a traffic stop in Frisco where police observed him smoking marijuana while driving, Dallas Morning-News reported at the time. Police alleged he also failed to signal a lane change along while driving 77 mph in a 60-mph zone.

A search of the car also turned up two glass mason jars, a small cylinder containing weed and drug paraphernalia, TMZ Sports reported, citing a police report.

It was unclear why the charges were dropped or if Woods would face any discipline by the NFL.

The Cowboys signed Woods prior to the start of the 2018 season. He’s totaled 14 tackles and 2.5 sacks in nine games this season.

