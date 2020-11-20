Cowboys' Andy Dalton still dealing with loss of smell, taste after bout with coronavirus

Andy Dalton is set to return Sunday when the Dallas Cowboys play the Minnesota Vikings.

Dalton suffered a concussion three weeks ago while taking over for Dak Prescott and then contracted the coronavirus, which kept him out even longer. Dalton told reporters Thursday it’s been a “crazy three weeks.” He described his bout with COVID-19 during his media availability.

“It hit me hard the first day that I had it, and then gradually started feeling better,” he said, according to the team’s site. “By the end of it, I was ready to get out of quarantine and get back up here.”

Dalton said he’s still slowly getting his sense of smell and taste back and that his wife and one of his sons caught COVID-19 a few days after he was sick. Luckily, they were doing better.

“It was a little frustrating. You miss the one game because of the concussion, (my) first time dealing with that, and then the COVID, it's like it all kind of hit at once,” Dalton said of missing three weeks of the season in a pivotal time for the Cowboys. “I wish I could have been out there. I wish I could have played in the two games that I missed. But it kind of is what it is.

“It's been a great week of practice so far. I feel good about where I'm at and where we're at as a team and moving forward.”

In four games, Dalton has 452 passing yards, one touchdown pass and three interceptions.

Dallas is still in contention for the NFC East division title.