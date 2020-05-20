NFL reinstates Cowboys' Aldon Smith: report

Aldon Smith, who has missed the last four NFL seasons because of a suspension, was reportedly reinstated by the league on Wednesday.

Smith signed a contract with the Dallas Cowboys earlier in the offseason.

According to ESPN, Smith will be allowed to take part in team activities.

Smith will have another chance to prove he can steer clear of any trouble. He hasn’t played in the NFL since 2015, when he was suspended for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy while with the Oakland Raiders.

Smith, 30, had several legal issues as a player with the Raiders and the San Francisco 49ers. He was first suspended with the 49ers before being banned for one year in November 2015 with Oakland.

The Raiders kept his contractual rights until 2018 when San Francisco police issued a warrant for his arrest in a domestic violence case. He applied for reinstatement in the NFL in 2016, but his case was deferred until the next offseason and he was never officially granted reinstatement.

Smith was a Pro Bowler and an All-Pro selection during the 2012 season. He accrued 19.5 sacks and 66 tackles in 16 games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.