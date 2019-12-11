Cotton Bowl Classic 2019: Penn State vs. Memphis preview, how to watch & more

The Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic will be played between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Memphis Tigers on Dec. 28. The game will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Penn State is ranked No. 10 and had a good chance of making the College Football Playoff before losses to Minnesota and Ohio State. The Nittany Lions are going into the game with a 10-2 record overall and a 7-2 record in the Big Ten Conference. Memphis is ranked No. 17 in the nation and secured a spot in the Cotton Bowl by being the best team out of the Group of 5 conferences. The Tigers are 12-1 overall and have a 7-1 record in the American Athletic Conference.

Penn State has made a bowl game in each of James Franklin's five seasons as head coach (2-3). The offense is led by Sean Clifford, who has 2,521 passing yards and 22 touchdown passes this season. Journey Brown leads with 688 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns while K.J. Hamler is the team’s leading receiver with 54 catches for 858 yards and eight touchdowns. Yetur Gross-Matos, who is battling an arm injury but is probable to play, leads the team with eight sacks.

Memphis is in a bowl for the sixth straight season and is looking to break a four-bowl game losing streak. Brady White leads the offense with 3,560 passing yards and 33 touchdown passes. Running back Kenny Gainwell has lived up to his name, leading the team with 1,425 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. Damonte Coxie has been the team’s top receiver with 68 catches for 1,114 yards and nine touchdowns. Bryce Huff leads the team with six sacks and 15 tackles for a loss.

The Cotton Bowl will be the teams’ first-ever meeting.

COTTON BOWL CLASSIC INFO

Sponsor: Goodyear

Date: December 28

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Stadium: AT&T Stadium

Location: Arlington, Texas

ODDS

Moneyline: Penn State (-250), Memphis (+200)

Spread: Penn State (-6.5), Memphis (+6.5)

Over/Under: 60.5; Over (-110), Under (-110)

Betting odds courtesy VegasInsider.com