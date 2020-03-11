Coronavirus outbreak forces Seattle Mariners to consider relocating home games

The coronavirus outbreak forced the Seattle Mariners to come up with alternative plans for the start of its season at the end of the month.

The Mariners are set to begin their season at T-Mobile Park on March 26, with their first seven games at home against the Texas Rangers and the Minnesota Twins. The Mariners announced Wednesday the team is working on "alternative plans" for their home games as the state of Washington and the rest of the U.S. combat the virus.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced a ban on gatherings of more than 250 people in King, Snohomish and Pierce Counties on Wednesday. T-Mobile Park is located in King County. The restriction will apply to public gatherings at sporting events, concerts and other public gatherings.

Sources told the Seattle Times that part of a contingency plan includes the Mariners staying in Arizona – where they are currently for spring training – and starting the season there.

The Seattle Dragons, of the XFL, the Seattle Sounders, of the MLS, and the University of Washington are expected to make statements after Inslee speaks Wednesday.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., told the newspaper that she expected the number of coronavirus cases to rise in the coming days.

“It is very important that we move to mitigation, from containment to mitigation where we really encourage people to stay home,” she told the Seattle Times.

At least 24 people have died from the coronavirus in Washington state. The World Health Organization declared coronavirus a pandemic on Wednesday.