Coronavirus outbreak forces Seattle's pro sports teams to switch up game plan

Two of Seattle’s pro sports teams altered game plans Wednesday in the wake of Washington Gov. Jay Inslee barring more than 250 people from attending public gatherings, including sporting events, in three counties.

The XFL announced that the game between the Seattle Dragons and the Los Angeles Wildcats would go on as planned at CenturyLink Field on Sunday but will be played without fans in attendance.

CORONAVIRUS FORCES GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS TO PLAY NEXT HOME GAME WITHOUT FANS

“Based on the proclamation issued Wednesday by Washington Governor Jay Inslee, the Seattle Dragons will host the LA Wildcats this Sunday, as scheduled. The game will take place at 4pm PT at CenturyLink Field without fans in the venue. The game will be broadcast live, also as scheduled, on ESPN2,” XFL President and COO Jeffrey Pollack said in a statement.

The Dragons were offering either a credit or a refund for fans who had already bought tickets for the game.

LEBRON JAMES WALKS BACK CLAIMS HE WOULDN'T PLAY IF FANS CAN'T ATTEND NBA GAMES OVER CORONAVIRUS

The Seattle Sounders also announced that their match on March 21, set to take place at CenturyLink Field against FC Dallas, would be postponed.

“Throughout this process, Sounders FC has stated that nothing is more important than public safety and the wellbeing of our fans,” the club said in a statement. “With that in mind, we respect the difficult decision that has been made today, and our club will continue following the guidelines set forth by our public health authorities and government agencies. We will maintain our consistent dialogue with elected leadership, public health officials and Major League Soccer, and as more important becomes available, the club will continue to provide public updates. This includes details about rescheduling the FC Dallas match at a later date.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

At least 24 people have died from the coronavirus in Washington state. The World Health Organization declared coronavirus a pandemic on Wednesday.