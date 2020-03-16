Coronavirus outbreak has LeBron James longing for Wakanda in midst of NBA's suspended season

LeBron James on Sunday joked he was “headed to Wakanda” as the coronavirus outbreak forced the state of California to call on bars, clubs, and wineries to shut down while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that events with 50 or more people be postponed for eight weeks.

James and the Los Angeles Lakers’ season was suspended last week after two players tested positive for the coronavirus. The NHL and MLS followed suit with MLB delaying its start to the 2020 season by at least two weeks. The NCAA canceled all postseason tournaments and spring athletics competitions indefinitely.

“I’m headed to Wakanda! #JamesGang and my closets (sic) friends and family. See y’all on the other side!” James tweeted.

He later added: “I need a vino drinking partner.”

James appeared to be upset with how the coronavirus outbreak has affected his season. He tweeted his dismay about how 2020 started.

“Man we cancelling sporting events, school, office work, etc etc. What we really need to cancel is 2020!” James wrote. “Damn it’s been a rough 3 months. God bless and stay safe.”

James had been in the NBA MVP conversation as the season narrowed down. The Lakers were also in line to get a No. 1 seed in the playoffs before the season was put on hold.

It’s unclear when the NBA season will start again.