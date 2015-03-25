Cornet, Hradecka land in Strasbourg finale

Last year's runner-up Alize Cornet and 2009 runner-up Lucie Hradecka secured berths in Saturday's final at the $235,000 Strasbourg International tennis event, a final clay-court French Open tune-up.

Friday's semifinals at Strasbourg Tennis Club saw the third-seeded French crowd favorite Cornet come from behind to beat 91st-ranked 19-year-old rising Canadian Eugenie Bouchard 7-5, 6-7 (5-7), 6-3 and the Czech Hradecka overcome Italian veteran Flavia Pennetta, a qualifier this week, 1-6, 6-3, 6-1.

A pair of quarterfinals also had to be completed Friday after rain disrupted play on Thursday, as Hradecka handled Swede Johanna Larsson 7-5, 6-3 and Pennetta topped Japan's Misaki Doi 7-5, 6-3 to reach the final four.

The 23-year-old Cornet will appear in her sixth career WTA-level final, seeking a third title, while Hradecka, who just turned 28 on Tuesday, is still seeking her first-ever title and will perform in her sixth career final.

Cornet lost to former French Open champ Francesca Schiavone in last year's Strasbourg title bout.

Saturday's winner will collect $41,000.