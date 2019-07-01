Cori Gauff, 15, defeats Venus Williams in Wimbledon first round

American tennis prodigy Cori Gauff, 15, defeated Venus Williams in the first round of Wimbledon on Monday, becoming the youngest to win a match at the tournament since 1991.

Gauff defeated the five-time Wimbledon champion 6-4, 6-4. Magdalena Rybarikova awaits Gauff in the second round.

Gauff became the youngest ever to qualify for Wimbledon last week. She had been taking a high school test before her win over Belgium’s Greet Minnen to get into Wimbledon. When she learned she was going to face Williams in the first round, she called it a “dream,” according to BBC.

“I kind of felt like I was going to play one of them [the Williams sisters],” Gauff said. “Many people have been like 'do you like your draw?' I love my draw. Playing one of the greatest players of all time is a dream -- I'm excited to see how I do.”

The Florida phenom had a previous run-in with tennis history when she was 13. She was the youngest to make a U.S. Open girls final and became one of the youngest players to win a French Open girls title at 14.

“My parents always told me to shoot as high as I wanted to,” she said before the tournament’s first round. “And I’m just happy that, not only did they accept my goals, they really sacrificed everything to make sure I get there.”