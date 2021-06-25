Cooper has career-high 26 points, Sparks beat Mystics 89-82

Te’a Cooper scored a career-high 26 points, Amanda Zahui B. added 17 and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the short-handed Washington Mystics 89-82 on Thursday night.

Cooper’s steal and fast-break layup extended Los Angeles’ lead to 84-80 with 1:25 left. Zahui B. sealed it by blocking Tina Charles’ 3-point attempt in the corner with 33.9 seconds left.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brittney Sykes had 14 points and Karlie Samuelson added 13 for Los Angeles (6-7). The Sparks got 53 points off their bench, while Washington had eight.

Leilani Mitchell made six 3-pointers and scored 26 points for Washington (7-7), which only played seven because of injuries. Charles had 25 points and 10 rebounds — ending her two-game streak of scoring at least 30 points.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis was in attendance.