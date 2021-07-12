New Conor McGregor video appears to show more threats hurled toward Dustin Poirier at UFC 264

Conor McGregor said before his UFC 264 bout with Dustin Poirier he was "coming in to kill this man," and new video from the weekend fight appeared to show him still issuing threats.

McGregor suffered a gruesome leg injury during the first round of the fight. As Poirier was talking with UFC commentator Joe Rogan after he was declared the winner, McGregor was apparently still issuing threats to Poirier.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In the video, McGregor is heard saying: "In you’re sleep, you’re getting it."

The tweet showing the video claimed McGregor also made a threat to Poirier’s wife, Jolie, but the noise in the T-Mobile Arena made it hard to hear whether that threat was issued.

CONOR MCGREGOR FINDS SUPPORT FROM UFC LEGEND AFTER GRUESOME LEG INJURY

Poirier alluded to more McGregor threats in his post-fight press conference on Saturday night.

"Conor said some nasty stuff that didn’t make it on ‘"UFC Embedded’)," he said, via MMA Junkie. "Maybe when the behind-the-scenes for this fight airs, you’ll see him on the ground still saying some really bad stuff. But even that stuff being said, I don’t wish serious harm like that on nobody. The guy’s got kids. I want him to go home safe to his family. I pray before these fights."

"Every time before I walk through that octagon door, I’m praying not for me to win," Poirier continued. "I’m praying that we both get out of there safe. I know what I’m going to try to do to him and I know what he’s going to try to do with me."

McGregor aimed some of his pre- and postfight trash talking at Poirier’s wife as well.

It was even too much for UFC president Dana White.

"I didn’t hear one word of it," White said at the postfight press conference, according to MMA Junkie.

But once he was told what was hurled at Jolie Poirier, White said he "didn’t like that."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Yeah, that’s not good. Leave people’s families and wives and all that stuff out of it. Family has nothing to do with it," he said.