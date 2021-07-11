Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

UFC
Published

Conor McGregor leaves UFC 264 on stretcher after suffering gruesome leg injury

The trilogy fight ended in an anticlimactic way

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Conor McGregor was taken out of the cage on a stretcher after he appeared to injure his leg during his fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

The fight ended after the first round. Poirier was awarded the technical knockout via a doctor stoppage and it was because of the gruesome injury McGregor suffered.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Poirier was able to control McGregor on the mat through much of the first round. McGregor had tried to put Poirier in the guillotine submission hold, but Poirier was able to get out of it and outmatch McGregor.

Toward the end, McGregor was able to get back up onto his feet. He tried to dodge a Poirier shot and when he stepped back, his ankle appeared to get caught underneath him.

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO

DUSTIN POIRIER BEATS CONOR MCGREGOR AFTER IRISHMAN APPEARS TO SUFFER GRUESOME INJURY

McGregor fell and after the round was over he appeared to signal that his ankle or leg was broken.

Conor McGregor is carried off on a stretcher after losing to Dustin Poirier in a UFC 264 lightweight mixed martial arts bout Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Conor McGregor is carried off on a stretcher after losing to Dustin Poirier in a UFC 264 lightweight mixed martial arts bout Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The Irishman was clearly in pain on the mat. His leg was put into an air cast and he was taken out of the arena on a stretcher.

UFC president Dana White said McGregor would have surgery on Sunday.

It’s unclear when McGregor injured himself. Poirier said it was when he checked a kick from "Notorious."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McGregor denied he was checked and vowed he wasn’t going anywhere.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on social media @Gaydos_