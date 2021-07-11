Conor McGregor leaves UFC 264 on stretcher after suffering gruesome leg injury

Conor McGregor was taken out of the cage on a stretcher after he appeared to injure his leg during his fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

The fight ended after the first round. Poirier was awarded the technical knockout via a doctor stoppage and it was because of the gruesome injury McGregor suffered.

Poirier was able to control McGregor on the mat through much of the first round. McGregor had tried to put Poirier in the guillotine submission hold, but Poirier was able to get out of it and outmatch McGregor.

Toward the end, McGregor was able to get back up onto his feet. He tried to dodge a Poirier shot and when he stepped back, his ankle appeared to get caught underneath him.

McGregor fell and after the round was over he appeared to signal that his ankle or leg was broken.

The Irishman was clearly in pain on the mat. His leg was put into an air cast and he was taken out of the arena on a stretcher.

UFC president Dana White said McGregor would have surgery on Sunday.

It’s unclear when McGregor injured himself. Poirier said it was when he checked a kick from "Notorious."

McGregor denied he was checked and vowed he wasn’t going anywhere.