Conor McGregor takes aim at Justin Gaethje, Khabib Nurmagomedov in Twitter rant

Conor McGregor lashed out at UFC fighters Justin Gaethje and Khabib Nurmagomedov in a series of tweets Monday amid the fallout of the company’s 249 pay-per-view fight.

Gaethje was awarded the UFC interim lightweight champion after a fifth-round TKO of Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 on Saturday. He had stepped in for Nurmagomedov after the Russian fighter backed out over concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. The two fighters could be set to meet next to unify the belts.

GREG HARDY ON WHY UFC 249 WAS A 'GAME-CHANGER' FOR HIM

McGregor demanded he fights Gaethje next.

“The fans make the sport!” McGregor tweeted. “Watching the other night, I was against going in without them. But it will be my f—king pleasure to display the power I possess with zero background noise for them. It's me and Justin next as khabib is the biggest bottle fighter in the game. Guarantee it.

“Justin, there is no danger in a man that hugs legs, we all know. Try and dance around what the real threat is here all you want. I am going to f—king butcher you. Your teeth. I'm going to put them on a f—knig necklace. Speak on my skills as a father? You are f—king dead.”

UFC'S RETURN COULD PROVIDE BLUEPRINT FOR OTHER PRO LEAGUES

McGregor was referring to a comment Gaethje made in September 2019. Gaethje tweeted that McGregor was a “s—t human, father and husband.”

Nurmagomedov was also a target by McGregor.

“Khabib you absolute embarrassment. Scurrying, hiding rat as usual. As I have said many times. As has been seen many times. Through the pane of glass it was confirmed what was always known,” McGregor tweeted. “‘No comment’ lol. An embarrassment to real fighting.”

Ali Abdelaziz, who manages both Nurmagomedov and Gaethje, has been a target of McGregor’s criticism for several years. He told ESPN that it’s unlikely McGregor jumps the line.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Right now is the holy month of Ramadan, so I cannot talk about anyone out of respect of Ramadan,” he said. “He had a chance to fight Justin in January, and he picked [Donald Cerrone] instead. He picked the easier fight. Now, the two kings of the division will fight. Maybe Conor can fight someone in the co-main event.”