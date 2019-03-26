Conor McGregor says he's retiring from MMA

MMA fighter Conor McGregor announced he was retiring from the sport in a tweet late Monday night.

"I’ve decided to retire from the sport formally known as “Mixed Martial Art” today," McGregor said. "I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition. I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement. Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas!"

The announcement came after the 30-year-old UFC star was arrested in Florida earlier Monday for allegedly smashing a fan's phone outside a hotel in Miami Beach, according to police.