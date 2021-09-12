Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

UFC
Published

Conor McGregor, MGK involved in fracas on VMAs red carpet

Conor McGregor and MGK appeared to get in the brouhaha after the UFC fighter was allegedly denied a photo-op

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Conor McGregor appeared to get into a scrum outside the UFC Octagon on Sunday night.

McGregor was seen getting into an incident with musical artist Machine Gun Kelly at the MTV VMAs. Pictures showed McGregor being held back by security with MGK on the other side of the skirmish.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS)

According to Page Six, the two got into an incident at the "top" of the red carpet and "had to be pulled apart."

"They scuffled then it settled down and Conor went for him again," a source told the gossip page.

Conor McGregor being held back in an apparent scrum at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Conor McGregor being held back in an apparent scrum at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)

Another source told Page Six that the former UFC champion was "ready to throw fists." It’s unclear exactly what happened for the fight to break out.

LIVE UPDATES: 2021 MTV VMAs

People reported McGregor asked to take a photo with MGK but the artist’s team denied the request

Conor McGregor (R) attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Conor McGregor (R) attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS)

A rep for McGregor denied a fight occurred, according to Page Six. And MGK’s reps didn’t immediately respond for comment.

McGregor was at the VMAs in Brooklyn, N.Y., at the Barclays Center with his girlfriend Dee Devlin. McGregor is two months removed from suffering a gruesome leg injury during his fight with Dustin Poirier and since then gone on multiple rants against Poirier and other UFC fighters.

He’s recently been rehabbing the injury but was still expected to miss some time before getting back into the Octagon. He was spotted with a cane on the red carpet.

Dee Devlin, left, and Conor McGregor arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Dee Devlin, left, and Conor McGregor arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

MGK was at the event with Megan Fox, who wowed with red carpet with her getup.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com