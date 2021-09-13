Conor McGregor brushes off Machine Gun Kelly incident: 'I certainly don't fight little vanilla boy rappers'

Conor McGregor took a shot at artist Machine Gun Kelly after the two were involved in an altercation at the MTV VMAs on Sunday night.

Videos and photos showed the two getting into some kind of scrum. Pictures showed McGregor being held back from MGK’s camp and another video on social media showed the former UFC champion throwing water at the "Bloody Valentine" singer.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

McGregor brushed off the incident in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"Absolutely nothing. I don't know. He showed up, and I don't know. I don't know the guy," he said.

"Nothing happened with me, I only fight real fighters, people that actually fight, you know what I mean. I certainly don't fight little vanilla boy rappers. I don't even know the guy. I don't know anything about him, except that he's with Megan Fox," McGregor added.

According to Page Six, the two got into an incident at the "top" of the red carpet and "had to be pulled apart."

CONOR MCGREGOR, MGK INVOLVED IN FRACAS ON VMAS RED CARPET

"They scuffled then it settled down and Conor went for him again," a source told the gossip page.

Another source told Page Six that the former UFC champion was "ready to throw fists." It’s unclear exactly what happened for the fight to break out.

People reported McGregor asked to take a photo with MGK but the artist’s team denied the request.

McGregor was at the VMAs in Brooklyn, N.Y., at the Barclays Center with his girlfriend Dee Devlin. McGregor is two months removed from suffering a gruesome leg injury during his fight with Dustin Poirier and since then has gone on multiple rants against Poirier and other UFC fighters.

He’s recently been rehabbing the injury but was still expected to miss some time before getting back into the Octagon. He was spotted with a cane on the red carpet.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

MGK was at the event with Megan Fox, who wowed with red carpet with her getup.