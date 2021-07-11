Conor McGregor rival shares thoughts on UFC 264: 'Good always defeats evil'

Khabib Nurmagomedov, one of Conor McGregor’s biggest rivals, was watching UFC 264 and had a close eye on Dustin Poirier getting the victory over "Notorious."

Nurmagomedov gave his reaction to the fight on Twitter.

"Good always defeats evil," he wrote. "Very happy for @DustinPoirier I hope you will get the belt end of the year."

Poirier had control of McGregor for most of the match. The fight was awarded in Poirier’s favor after McGregor appeared to suffer a gruesome leg injury.

It was Nurmagomedov’s latest jab at McGregor. The two had one of the more infamous UFC dramas in the company’s history. Nurmagomedov beat McGregor at UFC 229 in 2018 after McGregor hurled insults toward Nurmagomedov in the days and weeks leading up to the fight.

McGregor lost to Nurmagomedov via submission. Nurmagomedov climbed the cage and leaped at the men in McGregor’s corner, setting off a prolonged brawl inside and outside the octagon. Meanwhile, two men from Nurmagomedov’s entourage climbed into the cage and attacked McGregor, who defended himself before security personnel rushed in to restore order.

Tensions are still high between the two.

Nurmagomedov retired from fighting last year after beating Justin Gaethje.

Nurmagomedov is considered to be one of the greatest UFC fighters of all time. He ended his career 29-0.