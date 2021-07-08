Conor McGregor on upcoming fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264: 'I'm coming in to kill this man'

As Conor McGregor prepares for his third matchup against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in Las Vegas, he admitted to looking past him prior to their January rematch because he was focused on a potential boxing match with Manny Pacquiao.

On Wednesday, McGregor told ESPN that he is ready for his fight this time around, which will take place at T-Mobile Arena.

"I'm coming in to kill this man," McGregor said. "I'm coming in with vicious intent here. Mortar shots. What else can I say? That's the way it is.

"I'm looking to take this man out cold."

McGregor stated that a fight against Pacquiao was expected to happen this past spring, but since he suffered a second-round TKO loss to Poirier, he decided to change plans. McGregor explained that he only gave Poirier a second opportunity because "he pitied the man."

"I was looking past him," McGregor said. "I had a Manny Pacquiao camp in place."