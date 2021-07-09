Conor McGregor aims explicit tweet at Dustin Poirier's wife ahead of UFC 264

Conor McGregor came after Dustin Poirier’s wife in their UFC 264 press conference Thursday night and went even further on social media as the bad blood between the two appeared to get worse.

Earlier in the week, McGregor teased Poirier by posting a screenshot of an apparent Instagram message request from his wife, Jolie. At the press conference, the Irishman said "your wife is your husband" and then tried to start a "Jolie’s wife" chant aimed at Poirier.

Poirier appeared to take it in stride. "The Diamond" tweeted a picture of himself and his wife.

"Me and the hubby walking into the press conference," he wrote.

Poirier then came for McGregor on Twitter. After the former UFC champ posted a photo of himself, Poirier took aim at his hair.

"Your trash talk is as thin as your hair these days! See ya soon champ champ," he said.

That’s when McGregor came off the top rope and came for the jugular.

"Your wife wants to see the hair around my d--k and b---s bro. See what that’s like. It’s real the message request mate, no trash talk. Man to man. It’s f---ked up! I seen your interview with Mike you think it was fake. It’s not. Have a think on it in the sauna anyway," McGregor wrote.

McGregor also attempted to kick Poirier during their press conference.

McGregor told ESPN in an interview earlier he was more focused this time around.

"I'm coming in to kill this man," he said. "I'm coming in with vicious intent here. Mortar shots. What else can I say? That's the way it is. I'm looking to take this man out cold."

The UFC 264 main card is set to begin at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday. The pay-per-view can be seen on ESPN.