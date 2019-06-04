Conor McGregor's coach taking 'Drake curse' more seriously after boxer becomes latest victim

Conor McGregor’s coach is taking the Drake curse very seriously after it appeared to affect British boxer Anthony Joshua on Saturday night.

Joshua posted a photo of himself with the rapper in March vowing to break the curse that has affected the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, the Philadelphia 76ers, the Toronto Maple Leafs and even McGregor himself.

In a stroke of bad luck -- or maybe there is such a thing as the "Drake curse" -- a series of teams or players have lost after the rapper has expressed support for them.

UFC CHAMPION JESSICA ANDRADE CARJACKED AND ROBBED AT GUNPOINT IN BRAZIL: REPORTS

McGregor’s coach John Kavanaugh appeared to be taking the curse more seriously after Joshua’s upset loss to Andy Ruiz Jr. He tweeted a warning to Drake on Sunday.

“If drake ever tries visit my gym he's getting roundhoused,” Kavanaugh wrote.

McGregor had already been around Drake prior to his fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. When one fan brought that notion up, Kavanaugh responded: “Win or learn.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s unclear when McGregor’s next fight is going to be. His last bout came against Nurmagomedov, where he lost via submission