Conor McGregor claims he was injured heading into UFC 264, vows to return

Conor McGregor on Thursday addressed the devastating leg injury he suffered at UFC 264 in a loss to Dustin Poirier in what was supposed to be the epic final bout of their rivalry.

McGregor suffered the leg injury at the end of the first round and a win was awarded to Poirier via a doctor-stoppage technical knockout. The Irishman had to be taken out of the arena on a stretcher and needed surgery to repair a fractured tibia and fibula.

However, he said in an Instagram video that he was already injured going into the fight.

"I was injured going into the fight. People were asking me, ‘when was the leg broke?’ ‘At what point did the leg break?’ Ask Dana White. Ask the UFC. Ask Dr. Davidson – the head doctor of the UFC. I had a stress fracture in my leg going into that cage. It was debated about pulling the thing out."

He said he had multiple stress fractures in the shin bone above the ankle.

"I woulda never committed to going under the knife unless something like this happened. … And what I needed was a titanium shin bone," McGregor said.

He vowed to be back in the octagon.

UFC president Dana White told TMZ Sports on Wednesday he expected the former UFC champion to make his return in about a year.

McGregor was reportedly placed on medical suspension and can’t start training until at least January unless he gets clearance beforehand.